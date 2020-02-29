UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:08 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to 8

The 444 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases on Saturday decided 420 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The 444 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases on Saturday decided 420 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Sohail Nasir said, that 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 108 cases including 44 cases of murder and 64 narcotics.

Similarly the 119 civil model courts decided 148 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 164 cases.

"The fine of Rs 79,87665 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 686 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

Death sentence was awarded to 8 persons.

