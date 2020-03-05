UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To 6,RI To 4 Accused

Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:05 PM

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to 6 and rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 4 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to 6 and rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 4 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said the 445 model courts which had been set up across the country had decided 472 cases on March 5.

The 174 model criminal courts disposed of 102 cases including 29 cases of murder and 73 narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 model civil courts decided 205 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 165 cases.

The fine of Rs11,684,199 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

