Rawalpindi Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To One

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to one

The 444 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 608 cases on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The 444 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 608 cases on Saturday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 39 cases including 15 cases of murder and 24 of narcotics.

Similarly, 119 civil model courts decided 287 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 282 cases.

"A fine of Rs 10135736 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 820 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

Death sentence was awarded 1, life imperilment to 6 while 84 years and 7 months was also awarded to 110 accused.

