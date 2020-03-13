UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To 1, RI To 24 Accused

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:35 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to 1, RI to 24 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded the death sentence to one and rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 23 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded the death sentence to one and rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 23 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said the 443 model courts which have been set up across the country decided 378 cases on March 13.

173 model criminal courts disposed of 85 cases including 29 cases of murder and 56 narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 model civil courts decided 133 family and rent disputes while 151 model magistrates courts disposed of 160 cases.

The fine of Rs9,892,407 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 344 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

