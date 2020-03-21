UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To 2, RI To 2 Accused

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:02 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to 2, RI to 2 accused

The 442 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 140 cases on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The 442 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 140 cases on Saturday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 34 cases including 15 cases of murder and 19 narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 civil model courts decided 47 family and rent disputes while 150 model magistrates courts disposed of 82 cases.

"A fine of Rs 1595000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 132 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

Death sentence was awarded to 2, life imperilment to 2 while 37 years, 44 months and 17 days was also awarded to 320 accused.

