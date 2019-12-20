Rawalpindi Model Courts awards RI to 3 accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 465 Model Courts have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Friday, awarded rigorous imprisonment to 3 accused in murder and drugs smuggling cases

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Sohail Nasir said, that the 465 Model Courts which have been set up across the country decided 234 cases today.

Some 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 43 cases including 15 cases of murder and 28 narcotics.

Similarly 125 civil model courts decided 55 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 136 cases.

The fine of Rs 914,600 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 914,600 were also recorded in different cases, he added.