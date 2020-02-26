Rawalpindi Model Courts awards RI to 9 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Wednesday awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 9 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Wednesday awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 9 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 444 model courts set up across the country decided 524 cases.

173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 83 cases including 38 cases of murder and 45 narcotics.

Similarly the 119 civil model courts decided 219 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 222 cases.

The fine of Rs 5,526,268 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.