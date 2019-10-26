Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 1024 cases

The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 1024 cases while statements of 735 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 1024 cases while statements of 735 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Courts disposed of 136 cases including 63 cases of murder and 136 narcotics.

The courts also awarded death sentence to 11 accused, life imprisonment to 9 accused while 36 accused were awarded a sentence of 86 years, 6 month and 20 days and a fine of Rs. 5024600 was also imposed on them.

The 125 civil model courts decided 312 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 513 cases. The fine of Rs. 527088 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while imprisonment 118 years, 11 months and 5 day was awarded to 185 accused.