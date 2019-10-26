UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 1024 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:32 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 1024 cases

The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 1024 cases while statements of 735 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 1024 cases while statements of 735 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Courts disposed of 136 cases including 63 cases of murder and 136 narcotics.

The courts also awarded death sentence to 11 accused, life imprisonment to 9 accused while 36 accused were awarded a sentence of 86 years, 6 month and 20 days and a fine of Rs. 5024600 was also imposed on them.

The 125 civil model courts decided 312 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 513 cases. The fine of Rs. 527088 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while imprisonment 118 years, 11 months and 5 day was awarded to 185 accused.

Related Topics

Murder Fine Rent Family

Recent Stories

Nawaz granted interim bail till Tuesday

4 minutes ago

Syria Reiterates Call on Refugees to Return to Hom ..

16 minutes ago

Private Light Jet Missing After Take-Off From Airp ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Told Macron About Content of Russian-Turkish ..

20 minutes ago

12 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

20 minutes ago

Lahore General Hospital Gynae ward continues provi ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.