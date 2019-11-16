UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 1207 Cases

Sat 16th November 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Thursday decided 1207 cases. Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 311 cases including 55 cases of murder and 256 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 297 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 599 cases.

The fine of Rs 8,496,859 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to 2 and rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 20 accused.

