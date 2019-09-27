Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 145 murder, narcotics cases

The 373 Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 554 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The 373 Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 554 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 167 Model Courts disposed of 145 cases including 60 cases of murder and 85 narcotics.

The 96 civil model courts decided 230 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 179 cases. The fine of Rs530,828,4 was also imposed on various accused in different cases .

Death sentence was awarded to five while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to six accused.