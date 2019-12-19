UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 230 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:29 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 230 cases

In order to provide, speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts decided 230 cases here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :In order to provide, speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts decided 230 cases here on Thursday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 69 cases including 24 cases of murder and 45 narcotics.

Similarly, the 125 civil model courts decided 51 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 110 cases.

The fine of Rs 11,05,600 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Fine Rent Nasir Criminals Family

Recent Stories

Minorities playing effective role for strengthenin ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Vows to Develop Humanitarian Projects With R ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul Refuses to Share Costs of US Military Operat ..

2 minutes ago

KATI welcomes a large delegation of Vietnamese com ..

2 minutes ago

Delegation of British Council calls on DIG Operati ..

11 minutes ago

Japanese Prosecutors Raid Lawmaker's Office Over L ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.