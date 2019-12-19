Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 230 cases

In order to provide, speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts decided 230 cases here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :In order to provide, speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts decided 230 cases here on Thursday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 69 cases including 24 cases of murder and 45 narcotics.

Similarly, the 125 civil model courts decided 51 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 110 cases.

The fine of Rs 11,05,600 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.