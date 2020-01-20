UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 305 Cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The 465 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 305 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Sohail Nasir said, that 182 Model criminal courts disposed of 53 cases including 13 cases of murder and 40 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 110 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 142 cases.

The fine of Rs 1,637,212 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to one accused.

"Statements of 470 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

