Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 323 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The 454 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 323 cases on Tuesday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said the 177 Model Criminal courts disposed of 68 cases including 20 cases of murder and 48 of narcotics.

Similarly, the 123 civil model courts decided 126 family and rent disputes while 154 model magistrates courts disposed of 129 cases.

A fine of Rs 1,736,009 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 399 witnesses were also recorded in cases by all the model courts", he added. Death sentence was awarded to three while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to one accused.