Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 351 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The 444 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases on Tuesday decided 351 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 89 cases including 29 cases of murder and 60 narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 civil model courts decided 152 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 110 cases.

The fine of Rs 2,567,814 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 6 accused, he added.