UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 351 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 351 cases

The 444 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases on Tuesday decided 351 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The 444 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases on Tuesday decided 351 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 89 cases including 29 cases of murder and 60 narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 civil model courts decided 152 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 110 cases.

The fine of Rs 2,567,814 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 6 accused, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Fine Rent Nasir Criminals Family

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

36 minutes ago

9 gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

11 electricity pilferers booked in Multan

4 minutes ago

Consultative jirga deliberates on problems of merg ..

4 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 51,500 cusec ..

4 minutes ago

Challenges like global warming pose serious threat ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.