Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 416 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:37 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 416 cases

The 445 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 416 cases on Wednesday

The 445 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 416 cases on Wednesday.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said 174 model criminal courts disposed of 78 cases including 20 cases of murder and 58 narcotics.

Similarly the 119 model civil courts decided 167 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 171 cases.

"The fine of Rs 5,286,020 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 513 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts," he added.

Death sentence was awarded to 4 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 10 accused.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

