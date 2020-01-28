UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 439 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:15 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 439 cases

The 454 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 439 cases on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The 454 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 439 cases on Tuesday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 177 Model Criminal courts disposed of 98 cases including 23 cases of murder and 75 cases of narcotics.

Similarly, the 123 civil model courts decided 171 family and rent disputes while 154 model magistrates courts disposed of 170 cases.

'The fine of Rs 26,862,226 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 516 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

Death sentence was awarded to 7 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 3 accused.

