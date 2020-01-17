Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 444 cases

(@imziishan)

The 465 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 444 cases on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The 465 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 444 cases on Friday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 79 cases including 17 cases of murder and 62 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 141 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 224 cases.

The fine of Rs 4,134,797 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to one and rigorous imprisonment was also awarded to five accused.

"Statements of 694 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.