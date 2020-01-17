UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 444 Cases

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 444 cases

The 465 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 444 cases on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The 465 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 444 cases on Friday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 79 cases including 17 cases of murder and 62 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 141 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 224 cases.

The fine of Rs 4,134,797 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to one and rigorous imprisonment was also awarded to five accused.

"Statements of 694 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Fine Rent Nasir Criminals Family All

Recent Stories

Unity vital for early success of liberation strugg ..

14 minutes ago

Bar clubs' strike continues on 10th consecutive da ..

2 minutes ago

Unseeded Noor Zaman upset Bilal Zakir of Army Nati ..

2 minutes ago

IUCN organizes workshop on Global Assessment of th ..

2 minutes ago

Arab League Chief to Take Part in Berlin Conferenc ..

2 minutes ago

U-21 Snooker Jr C'ship kicks off

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.