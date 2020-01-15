UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 464 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:35 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 464 cases

The 465 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 464 cases on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The 465 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 464 cases on Wednesday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Sohail Nasir said, that 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 75 cases including 19 cases of murder and 56 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 186 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 203 cases.

The fine of Rs 2,826,882 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to two and rigorous imprisonment was also awarded to four accused.

"Statements of 405 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

