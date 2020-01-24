UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 476 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:05 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 476 cases

The 454 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases on Friday decided 476 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The 454 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases on Friday decided 476 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 177 Model Criminal courts disposed of 110 cases including 49 cases of murder and 61 narcotics.

Similarly the 123 civil model courts decided 182 family and rent disputes while 154 model magistrates courts disposed of 184 cases.

The fine of Rs 8,809,446 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 609 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts, he added. Death sentence was awarded to one while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 4 accused.

