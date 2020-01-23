Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 504 cases

The Model Courts Thursday decided 504 cases, Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir informed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Model Courts Thursday decided 504 cases, Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir informed.

He said 177 Model Criminal courts disposed of 89 cases including 30 cases of murder and 59 narcotics.

Similarly, the 123 Model Civil courts decided 223 family and rent disputes while 154 Model Magistrates courts disposed of 192 cases.

The fine of Rs 4,582,829 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 576 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts, he added.

Death sentence was awarded to three while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to eight accused.