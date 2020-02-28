Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 526 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The 444 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 526 cases on Friday.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said 173 Criminal model courts disposed of 142 cases including 56 cases of murder and 86 narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 Civil model courts decided 171 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 213 cases.

"The fine of Rs8,061,776 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 623 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

Death sentence was awarded to 4 while rigorous imprisonment was also awarded to 4 accused.