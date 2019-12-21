UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 552 Cases

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:39 PM

The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 337 cases while statements of 224 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 337 cases while statements of 224 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Courts disposed of 93 cases including 25 cases of murder and 68 of narcotics.

The courts also awarded death sentence to three accused, while 14 accused were awarded a sentence of 39 years, 1 month and 14 days and a fine of Rs. 2586500 was also imposed on them.

The 125 civil model courts decided 64 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 180 cases.

A fine of Rs. 50000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while imprisonment of 4 years was also awarded to 16 accused.

