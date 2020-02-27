Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 564 cases

The 444 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 564 cases on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The 444 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 564 cases on Thursday.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 127 cases including 55 cases of murder and 72 narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 civil model courts decided 219 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 218 cases.

"The fine of Rs8,290,261 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 635 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

Death sentence was awarded to 4 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 15 accused.