Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 624 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The 373 model courts which had been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Thursday decided 624 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 167 model courts disposed of 134 cases including 47 cases of murder and 87 narcotics.

The 96 civil model courts decided 288 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 202 cases.

The fine of Rs 16,847,816 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

Death sentence was awarded to one while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 12 accused.