Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The 465 model courts Saturday decided 735 cases while statements of 697 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Courts disposed of 148 cases including 42 cases of murder and 106 narcotics.

The Courts also awarded death sentence to 2 accused, life imprisonment was awarded to 10 accused while 37 accused were awarded a sentence of 37 years, 6 month and 21 days and a fine of Rs 8,602,000 was also imposed on them.

The 125 civil model courts decided 201 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 386 cases. The fine of Rs 880,858 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while imprisonment 50 years, 6 month and 10 days was awarded to 58 accused.