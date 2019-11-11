UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 830 Cases

Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Monday decided 830 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Sohail Nasir said, that 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 163 cases including 27 cases of murder and 136 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 268 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 399 cases.

The fine of Rs 3,095,877 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to one and rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 2 accused.

