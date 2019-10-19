Rawalpindi Model courts dispose of 838 cases

The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 838 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 838 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 136 cases including 60 cases of murder and 76 of narcotics.

The courts also awarded death sentence to four accused, life imprisonment to eight while 28 accused were awarded a sentence of 72 years, 6 month and 10 days besides a fine of Rs. 3,344,200.

The 125 civil model courts decided 331 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 371 cases. The fine of Rs 2,035,406 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

The courts also awarded sentence of 113 years, 22 month and 44 day.