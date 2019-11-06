UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 914 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:55 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 914 cases

The 465 model courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 914 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The 465 model courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 914 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 182 cases including 43 cases of murder and 139 narcotics.

The 125 civil model courts decided 302 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 430 cases.

The fine of Rs 5,261,057 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to 2 and rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 13 accused.

Related Topics

Murder Fine Rent Criminals Family

Recent Stories

Republicans, Democrats in US Congress Suffer From ..

1 minute ago

All Private Schools Sports Gala begins in Mohamand ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to accused in acid a ..

1 minute ago

WADA: Russia Answered All Questions About Moscow L ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly body for CCI meeting to take up ..

10 minutes ago

PEMRA submits press conference transcript of Dr Fi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.