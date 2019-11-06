Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 914 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The 465 model courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 914 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 182 cases including 43 cases of murder and 139 narcotics.

The 125 civil model courts decided 302 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 430 cases.

The fine of Rs 5,261,057 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to 2 and rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 13 accused.