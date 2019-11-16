UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 999 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:14 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 999 cases

The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 999 cases while statements of 777 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 999 cases while statements of 777 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Courts disposed of 304 cases including 45 cases of murder and 259 narcotics.

The courts also awarded life imprisonment to 17 accused, while 43 accused were awarded a sentence of 51 years, 6 month and 8 days and a fine of Rs. 3346800 was also imposed on them.

The 125 civil model courts decided 232 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 463 cases.

A fine of Rs. 763414 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while imprisonment 44 years, 6 month and 21 days was awarded to 105 accused.

