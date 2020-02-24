Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose off 444 cases

The 444 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 444 cases on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The 444 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 444 cases on Monday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 173 Model Criminal courts disposed off 96 cases including 29 cases of murder and 67 cases of narcotics.

Similarly,119 civil model courts decided 145 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed off 159 cases.

"The fine of Rs 8,755,803 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 529 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts," he added.

Death sentence was awarded to 3 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 12 accused.