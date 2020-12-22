Rawalpindi National Marathon Race will be held next month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :District Sports Department would organize 16 KM long Rawalpindi National Marathon Race on January-10 with aim to promote healthy sports activities among the residents.

District Sports Officer, Shams Touheed Abbasi told APP that the race would commence from T-Chowk Rawat at 10 am and conclude at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex.

The race would be held in three categories. The open category will consist of 16 km while the blind and under-19 category will be of 6 km.

At the end, attractive prizes will be distributed to the top 20 athletes in the open category and the top ten in the Blind and Under-16 categories, he added.