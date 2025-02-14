Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 10 Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 10 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against law breakers across the district and arrested 10 accused including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners.

According to a police spokesman, four drug peddlers were captured with more than 4 kilograms charas. The Race Course Police netted accused Owais with 1.26 kg charas while the Mandra Police nabbed accused Nafees Akhtar with 1.467 kg of the contraband item. Similarly, the Wah Saddar and Civil Lines Police recovered 800 grams and 600 grams charas from accused Naseer and Zulfiqar respectively.

Likewise, the Ratta Amral and Wah Cantt Police arrested accused Farooq and Bilal Iqbal respectively on the recovery a 30-bore pistol from them.

Meanwhile, the Ganjmandi Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Fazlur Rehman and 10 liters of liquor from accused Saddam. The Taxila Police held accused Haq Nawaz with seven bottles of local liquor while the Kahuta Police recovered 20 litres of liquor from accused Zaffar.

