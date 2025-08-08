Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 10 Criminals

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued operations against criminal elements on Friday and arrested 10 suspects including drug and liquor sellers and illegal arm owners.

According to the police spokesman, four drug sellers were taken into custody with more than 3.

5 kilograms charas from different areas,

The Saddar Beroni and Kahuta Police detained one suspect each person recovering 1.48 kg and 1.1 kg charas from them respectively.

Similarly, the Wah Saddar Police also detained two accused with 1.2 kg charas.

Meanwhile, six accused were caught in the areas of Wah Saddar, Gujar Khan, Saddar Beroni, Pirwadhai, Westridge and Chaklala police stations with illegal weapons and ammunition, and 20 litres of liquor.

