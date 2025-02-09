Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 11 Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPNDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested 11 criminals including drug peddlers and illegal arms owners in action across the district.

According to a police spokesman, five 5 suspects were held on the recovery of more than 5.5 kilograms charas. The Wah Saddar Police recovered 1. 8 kg charas from accused Khalid, while the Ratta Amral Police held accused Naeem with 1.5 kg of the contraband item. Similarly, the Westridge Police netted accused Sarfaraz with 1.

3 kg charas, while the Naseerabad and Airport Police arrested accused Adnan and Zeeshan Javed respectively with 680 grams and 540 grams charas.

Meanhwile, six accused were nabbed for having illegal arms and ammunition. The Waris Khan, Cantt and Wah Saddar Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Nabeel Mustafa, Abid Nawaz and Muhammad Buta respectively. Likewise, the Rawat Police held three accused Abdul Qadeer, Haris Ijaz and Abdul Sattar on the recovery of a 30-bore pistol from all.

