Rawalpindi Police Arrest 11 Criminals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPNDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested 11 criminals including drug peddlers and illegal arms owners in action across the district.
According to a police spokesman, five 5 suspects were held on the recovery of more than 5.5 kilograms charas. The Wah Saddar Police recovered 1. 8 kg charas from accused Khalid, while the Ratta Amral Police held accused Naeem with 1.5 kg of the contraband item. Similarly, the Westridge Police netted accused Sarfaraz with 1.
3 kg charas, while the Naseerabad and Airport Police arrested accused Adnan and Zeeshan Javed respectively with 680 grams and 540 grams charas.
Meanhwile, six accused were nabbed for having illegal arms and ammunition. The Waris Khan, Cantt and Wah Saddar Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Nabeel Mustafa, Abid Nawaz and Muhammad Buta respectively. Likewise, the Rawat Police held three accused Abdul Qadeer, Haris Ijaz and Abdul Sattar on the recovery of a 30-bore pistol from all.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..
Africa to establish its own credit rating agency
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multi Micronutrient Supplements provided to pregnant, lactating women in 12 districts of KP5 minutes ago
-
PO involved in attempted murder case held5 minutes ago
-
Mishal Pakistan launches first-ever Pakistan Reforms Report 20255 minutes ago
-
Beggars Free Peshawar drive shows encouraging results5 minutes ago
-
80 bunkers demolished, compensation cheques distributed in Kurram5 minutes ago
-
Five MEPCO officials suspended5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 criminals5 minutes ago
-
FTO to visit Multan, engage with business community15 minutes ago
-
8th convoy of 120 vehicles carrying relief goods departs for Parachinar15 minutes ago
-
Poetry always went against cruelty, in favour of love: Governor15 minutes ago
-
Former PM calls on Sindh CM15 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,496 injured in Punjab road accidents15 minutes ago