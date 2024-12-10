Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 drug peddlers, recover 11.5 kg Charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday, in a crackdown carried out against drug peddlers across the district on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, , arrested 11 accused and recovered more than 11.5 kilograms of Charas.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police recovered 1.26 kg Charas from accused Shakeela Bibi, while the Ratta Amral Police nabbed Shahzad with 1.46 kg Charas, and the Sadiqabad Police held Nazar with 1.

3 kg Charas.

Similarly, he said, the Wah Cantt Police recovered 1.68 kg Charas from Abdul Haseeb, 600 grams from Adeel and 520 grams from Dawood, while the Wah Saddar Police arrested accused Bilal with 1.640 kg Charas and the Taxila Police nabbed Waseem 580 grams Charas.

The Kalsar Syedan Police, the spokesman said, recovered 1.5 kg Charas from accused Zahid, the Gujar Khan Police 760 grams from Ziaullah and the Dhamial Police 580 grams Charas from Ansar.