Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 11 Law Breakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 law breakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested law breakers for supplying drugs and liquor, possessing illegal arms and vehicle theft cases.

According to a police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police held accused Adeel and Taimur Ahmed with 560 grams and 660 grams of hashish respectively, while the Taxila Police recovered 610 grams of hashish from accused Bilal.

Similarly, the Wah Cantt Police nabbed accused Hamza with 550 grams of hashish and Fahad Faisal with 520 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, the Gujar Khan Police arrested two accused Abdul Rehman and Ahmed Aamir with 10 liters of liquor, while the Wah Cantt Police held Umair on the recovery a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition.

The Waris Khan Police arrested the accused Dilawar for being involved in street crimes. A mobile phone and Rs 3,000 snatched from victims and the weapons used in the criminal activities were also recovered from the accused.

The Wah Saddar Police nabbed a couple wanted in the vehicle theft case. Accused Nadeem and his wife Maryam, who were domestic servants, had stolen their owner’s vehicle in 2021.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Drugs Vehicle Wife Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

9 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

9 minutes ago
NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

9 minutes ago
 Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinent ..

Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

10 minutes ago
 ‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch nex ..

‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday

10 minutes ago
 XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Par ..

XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner of UAE Team Emirates

10 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Türkiye

10 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling, SLB, Patterson-UTI close Turnwell ..

ADNOC Drilling, SLB, Patterson-UTI close Turnwell joint venture

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan