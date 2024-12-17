Rawalpindi Police Arrest 11 Law Breakers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested law breakers for supplying drugs and liquor, possessing illegal arms and vehicle theft cases.
According to a police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police held accused Adeel and Taimur Ahmed with 560 grams and 660 grams of hashish respectively, while the Taxila Police recovered 610 grams of hashish from accused Bilal.
Similarly, the Wah Cantt Police nabbed accused Hamza with 550 grams of hashish and Fahad Faisal with 520 grams of hashish.
Meanwhile, the Gujar Khan Police arrested two accused Abdul Rehman and Ahmed Aamir with 10 liters of liquor, while the Wah Cantt Police held Umair on the recovery a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition.
The Waris Khan Police arrested the accused Dilawar for being involved in street crimes. A mobile phone and Rs 3,000 snatched from victims and the weapons used in the criminal activities were also recovered from the accused.
The Wah Saddar Police nabbed a couple wanted in the vehicle theft case. Accused Nadeem and his wife Maryam, who were domestic servants, had stolen their owner’s vehicle in 2021.
Recent Stories
Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories
NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights
Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup
‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday
XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner of UAE Team Emirates
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Türkiye
ADNOC Drilling, SLB, Patterson-UTI close Turnwell joint venture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 law breakers51 seconds ago
-
Court maintains non-bailable arrest warrants against Gandapur57 seconds ago
-
IHC maintains objections on plea59 seconds ago
-
Commissioner inspects proposed sites for Spring Plantation Drive1 minute ago
-
Japan provides Grant Aid worth $28.58 mln for health, flood management projects in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Chinese investors call on SACM1 minute ago
-
Islamabad jail construction to be completed by January 31, at revised cost of Rs. 7.4 billion1 minute ago
-
Health Advisor takes notice of reports on medicine shortage in Upper Kurram11 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome at the Launch of the Lincoln Corner at Lahore's Quaid-e-Azam Library23 minutes ago
-
System cannot work without dialogue between govt, opposition: Rana Sanaullah28 minutes ago
-
PFA raids Tollinton Market, destroys 980kg dead chicken31 minutes ago
-
8th science fair held at LPS31 minutes ago