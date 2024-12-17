Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 law breakers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested law breakers for supplying drugs and liquor, possessing illegal arms and vehicle theft cases.

According to a police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police held accused Adeel and Taimur Ahmed with 560 grams and 660 grams of hashish respectively, while the Taxila Police recovered 610 grams of hashish from accused Bilal.

Similarly, the Wah Cantt Police nabbed accused Hamza with 550 grams of hashish and Fahad Faisal with 520 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, the Gujar Khan Police arrested two accused Abdul Rehman and Ahmed Aamir with 10 liters of liquor, while the Wah Cantt Police held Umair on the recovery a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition.

The Waris Khan Police arrested the accused Dilawar for being involved in street crimes. A mobile phone and Rs 3,000 snatched from victims and the weapons used in the criminal activities were also recovered from the accused.

The Wah Saddar Police nabbed a couple wanted in the vehicle theft case. Accused Nadeem and his wife Maryam, who were domestic servants, had stolen their owner’s vehicle in 2021.