Rawalpindi Police Arrest 11 Liqour Suppliers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday continued crackdown against liquor suppliers across the district and arrested 11 accused with 90 litres of liquor.

According to a police spokesman, the Gujar Khan Police arrested accused Junaid, Ahmed and Haroon on the recovery of 30 litres, 5 litres and 5 litres of liquor respectively, while the Mandra Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from Ali Hassan.

Similarly, the Airport Police nabbed Zeeshan with 8 litres of liquor and Shahbaz with 7 litres of liquor.

Likewise, the Pirwadhai Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from Aman, the Sadiqabad Police 5 litres of liquor each from Daniyal and Faisal, and the Waris Khan Police 4 litres of liquor from Ehtesham and 1 litre of liquor from Sohail.

Meanwhile, the Mandra Police arrested an accused Babar with 560 grams of heroin and Murad Khan with 680 grams of hashish, while the Race Course Police recovered 1.6 kilograms of hashish from Tariq.

Three accused were held for having illegal weapons. The Airport Police nabbed accused Nasir with a pistol and ammunition, while the Wah Cantt and Jatli Police recovered a 30-bore pistol with ammunition each from accused Hamza and Tanveer respectively.

