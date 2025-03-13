Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 outlaws

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions against outlaws netted 11 accused, including liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners and Tenancy Act violators.

According to the spokesman, the Taxila, Kahuta and Civil Lines Police arrested three accused Faisal, Rafaqat and Phillips Masih respectively recovering 10 litres of liquor from them.

Similarly, the Ratta Amral, Gujar Khan and Mandra Police held three accused Inayat, Imran and Muzammil respectively with a 30-bore pistol each, while the Jatli Police recovered a 12-bore rifle and ammunition from the accused Umar Farooq.

Meanwhile, five accused including Nadeem, Siraj, Abu Bakr Rehman, Tehsil Khan and Ijaz were nabbed for violation of the Tenancy Act during search operations on different areas of the district.