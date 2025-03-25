Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 11 Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 outlaws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against outlaws on Tuesday arrested 11 accused including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners and Tenancy Act violators.

According to the police spokesman, the Morgah and Gujar Khan Police nabbed accused Qamar and Nayyar respectively recovering 650 grams and 540 grams charas from them.

Similarly, the Pirwdhai Police recovered 20 litres and 10 litres of liquor respectively from accused Zahid and Abdul Masood, while the Bani Police held accused Kafeel with 5 litres of the commodity.

Likewise, the Ganjmandi, Sadiqabad and Mandra Police held accused Tariq, Muzammil and Aqeel with a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition each.

Meanwhile, four accused were arrested during search operations in different areas of the district for violation of the Tenancy Act. The arrested accused included Imran, Zohaib, Suleman and Khalid.

