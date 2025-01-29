Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 13 Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against drug dealers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners on Wednesday arrested about 13 criminals from across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police netted accused Yasir with 1.52 kilograms charas, while the Taxila Police recovered 650 grams of the contraband item from accused Omar Tayyab.

Similarly, the Race Course Police nabbed accused Yasir with 25 litres of liquor, while the Gujar Khan and Ganjmandi Police recovered 10 litres and 5 litres of liquor from accused Kamran Mahmood and Nadeem respectively.

Meanwhile, eight accused were held for having illegal weapons and ammunition. The City, Naseerabad Race Course and Taxila Police arrested accused Muhammad Babar, Haziq Javed, Aryan and Rashid respectively on the recovery a 30 bore pistols from all of them.

Similarly, the Ganjmandi Police recovered a 30 bore pistol each from accused Tanveer Ahmed and Adnan, while the Gujar Khan Police netted accused Shahidur Rehman with a 44 bore rifle and Wajid Rehman with a 223 bore rifle.

