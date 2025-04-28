Rawalpindi Police arrest 13 outlaws

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued its operations against law breakers and arrested 13 accused including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers, illegal arm owners and a proclaimed offender.

According to the police spokesman, the Gujar Khan Police nabbed accused Shahzeb with 1.26 kg charas, while the Chaklala Police recovered 560 grams of the contraband item from accused Zeeshan.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai and Waris Khan Police held accused Hammad-ur-Rehman and Allah Ditta respectively with 20 litres and 5 litres of liquor.

Likewise, the Naseerabad Police also captured two accused Bilal and Waqar Afzal recovering 20 litres and 5 litres of liquor respectively from them.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan, Wah Cantt, Chakri and Kallar Syedan Police held four accused including Arshad, Waseem, Hamad Jamil and Abdullah respectively with a 30-bore pistol each. The Jatli police also caught two accused Ahmed Hafeez and Rashad recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.

The City Police also arrested a proclaimed offender, Azhar Mahmood, wanted in a cheque dishonour case.