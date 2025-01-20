Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 14 Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 14 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday held 14 law breakers involved in criminal activities from across the district.

According to a police spokesman, four suspects were arrested during actions against drug peddlers on the recovery of over 5.5 kilograms hashish.

The Sadiqabad Police recovered 2.1 kg hashish from accused Shawal, and the Taxila Police nabbed accused Hashmatullah with 1.66 kg hashish. Similarly, the City and Airport Police arrested accused Adnan and Rehman respectively on the recovery of 1. 42 kg and 540 grams hashish.

Likewise, during crackdown against liquor suppliers, four accused were captured with more than 50 litres of liquor.

The Naseerabad Police recovered 20 litres of liquor from accused Waqas Shahbaz, 16 litres from accused Azhar and 8 litres of liquor from Khurram Shaukat, while the Bani Police held accused Akash Javed with 10 litres of liquor.

Similarly, seven accused were taken into custody for having illegal arms. The Waris Khan, Westridge, Naseerabad, Wah Cantt, Dhamial and Kahuta Police recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition each from accused Bilal, Nadeem, Samsom, Abdullah, Ashraf and Umar Asghar respectively, while the Jatli Police nabbed accused Qadeer with a 9 MM pistol.

Meanwhile, the Bani Police arrested two accused Bilal and Haider, and recovered 100 kites and four strings from them.

