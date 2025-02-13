Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 14 Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 10:09 PM

The Rawalpindi Police during operations against criminals on Thursday arrested 14 accused, including liquor suppliers, six drugs peddlers and illegal arms owners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against criminals on Thursday arrested 14 accused, including liquor suppliers, six drugs peddlers and illegal arms owners.

According to a police spokesman, the Kahuta Police nabbed accused Noman with 20 litres of liquor and the Sadaqabad Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Amin.

Similarly, the Naseerabad Police held accused Ramzan and Moin recovering eight litres of liquor from both of them.

The police during the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers netted four accused with more than 3.5 kilograms charas.

The Taxila Police recovered 1.

66 kg charas from accused Nazir while the Civil Lines Police held accused Sami with 900 grams of the contraband item.

Likewise, the Jatli and Naseerabad Police arrested accused Taswar Hussain and Ali Asghar respectively with 540 grams and 530 grams charas.

Meanwhile, six accused were nabbed for having illegal arms and ammunition. The Waris Khan Police recovered a 30 bore pistol each from accused Arbaaz and Bilal, while the Naseerabad Police held accused Afaq Raza with a 30 bore pistol and Inamullah with a Kalashnikov.

Similarly, the R A Bazaar and Taxila Police recovered a 30 bore pistol each from accused Usman and Abdul Rauf respectively.

