Rawalpindi Police Arrest 14 Law Breakers
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 06:56 PM
The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested 14 law breakers, including eight liquor suppliers, three illegal arms owners, two drug peddlers and a kite seller across the district
According to a police spokesman, the Sadiqabad Police recovered 20 litres of liquor from accused Junaid and 15 litres from Sharjeel Amanat, while the Waris Khan and Westridge Police held Haroon and Kashif respectively with 5 litres of liquor each.
Likewise, the Gujar Khan Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Shafiq and 5 litres from Naveed, while the Chontra Police nabbed Mujahid and Fazian on the recovery of 10 litres of liquor each from them.
Similarly, five suspects were arrested during operations against illegal arms owners and drug peddlers. The Ratta Amral Police recovered a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from accused Imran and 560 grams of hashish from Raheel Nawaz, while Taxila and Gujar Khan Police held accused Hekmat Noor and Khan Bashir respectively with a 30 bore pistol each. The Race Course Police recovered 520 grams of hashish from accused Abdullah.
Meanwhile, the Taxila Police arrested accused Salman Bahadur with 70 kites and strings.
