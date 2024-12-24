Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 15 Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 15 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested 15 criminals for street crimes, drugs and liquor supply, having illegal arms and other unlawful activities from different areas of the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police busted a 3-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and street crimes. Two stolen motorcycles and snatched amount of Rs 45,000 were recovered from the accused Qand Agha, Shahzad and Rahimullah.

Similarly, the Dhamial Police arrested accused Asim with 1.1 kilograms of hashish, while the Race Course Police recovered 540 grams of hashish from accused Umair Ahmed.

Likewise, the Wah Saddar Police held accused Waqas with 60 liters of liquor, while the Bani Police nabbed accused Mohsin on the recovery of seven liters of liquor.

Meanwhile, four accused namely Qasim, Zahoor, Zubair and Ghulam Shabbir were arrested by the Ratta Amral, R A Bazar, Dhamial and Chontra Police respectively for having 30-bore pistols with ammunition.

The Waris Khan Police held two accused Abrar and Khurram in cheque dishonour cases, while the Jatli Police nabbed Adil and Sudhir for illegally selling petrol.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Drugs Bani Rawalpindi Saddar Criminals From Race

Recent Stories

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

28 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

43 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

58 minutes ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

1 hour ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

1 hour ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

1 hour ago
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

2 hours ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

2 hours ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

2 hours ago
 UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in ..

UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan