Rawalpindi Police Arrest 15 Criminals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested 15 criminals for street crimes, drugs and liquor supply, having illegal arms and other unlawful activities from different areas of the district.
According to a police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police busted a 3-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and street crimes. Two stolen motorcycles and snatched amount of Rs 45,000 were recovered from the accused Qand Agha, Shahzad and Rahimullah.
Similarly, the Dhamial Police arrested accused Asim with 1.1 kilograms of hashish, while the Race Course Police recovered 540 grams of hashish from accused Umair Ahmed.
Likewise, the Wah Saddar Police held accused Waqas with 60 liters of liquor, while the Bani Police nabbed accused Mohsin on the recovery of seven liters of liquor.
Meanwhile, four accused namely Qasim, Zahoor, Zubair and Ghulam Shabbir were arrested by the Ratta Amral, R A Bazar, Dhamial and Chontra Police respectively for having 30-bore pistols with ammunition.
The Waris Khan Police held two accused Abrar and Khurram in cheque dishonour cases, while the Jatli Police nabbed Adil and Sudhir for illegally selling petrol.
Recent Stories
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian envoy extends greetings on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead in attempt to pacify couple3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 15 criminals3 minutes ago
-
Gillani extends Christmas greetings to Christian community13 minutes ago
-
ICT Police deploy 1,500 personnel for foolproof security on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day13 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting reviews progress of development projects13 minutes ago
-
Main accused of double murder in wedding firing case held13 minutes ago
-
Armed dacoits deprive citizen of cash, valuables13 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped student recovered, two arrested23 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates candidates of Art Council of Pakistan elections23 minutes ago
-
Security plan for Christmas approved33 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza vows foolproof security for Christmas celebrations43 minutes ago