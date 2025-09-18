Rawalpindi Police arrest 18 accused in operations against drugs, illegal arms, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, in a series of operations, arrested 18 suspects on charges of drug peddling, liquor possession, violation of tenancy laws and possession of illegal arms, recovering narcotics, liquor and weapons with ammunition, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that during anti-narcotics operations, three drug suppliers were arrested and over four kilograms of hashish was seized. The Waris Khan Police recovered 1.48 kg from one suspect, the New Town Police seized 1.48 kg from another, while the Civil Lines Police recovered 1.1 kg from the third. Separate cases were registered against them.

Similarly, the Bani Police, during a search operation, arrested two suspects for violating the Tenancy Act. They were found residing without proper documentation and cases were registered accordingly.

Meanwhile, four suspects were arrested from different areas for possessing liquor. The Civil Lines Police recovered 10 litres, the Ratta Amral Police 10 litres, the Westridge Police 10 litres and the Pirwadhai Police 5 litres from their possession.

Moreover, nine suspects were arrested in Pirwadhai, Ratta Amral, Westridge, Civil Lines, Chaklala, Taxila and Rawat for possessing illegal weapons and ammunition.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani along with divisional superintendents of police reiterated that all available resources were being utilized to root out the menace of drugs, illegal arms and lawlessness. He said operations would continue with full force and offenders would be brought to justice.