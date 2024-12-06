Rawalpindi Police Arrest 18 Law Breakers
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested some 18 law breakers involved in different criminal activities from across the district.
According to a police spokesman, the Mandra Police nabbed accused Tufail with 1.48 kilograms of hashish, while the Wah Saddar and Gujar Khan Police held Adeel and Iqbal on the recovery of 900 grams and 720 grams of the contraband item respectively.
He said five liquor suppliers were arrested from different areas. The New Town Police recovered 7 litres of liquor from islam Gul, 12 litres of liquor from Imran and 10 litres of liquor from Kamran, while the Taxila Police nabbed Shiraz with 5 litres of liquor and the Wah Saddar Police held Mujtaba with 14 bottles of liquor.
Likewise, the spokesman said, five accused were held for having illegal arms, including Faraz by the New Town Police, Bilal Iqbal and Ahsan Ali by R A Bazaar Police, Shahzeb by Gujar Khan Police, and Adnan by the Kallar Syedan Police.
He said the R A Bazaar Police also arrested a bike lifter Tehzeeb and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession.
The spokesman further said the Bani Police arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Usman, who was wanted in a cheque dishonor case.
Meanwhile, the Gujar Khan Police nabbed three accused Subhan, Gulfam and Anis for setting off fireworks at a wedding ceremony.
The spokesman said search operations were conducted in different areas of Taxila, Westridge and Morgah police stations. A total of 115 houses, 80 shops and more than 150 citizens were checked in the search operations.
