Rawalpindi Police arrest 193 drug peddlers in Sept

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Police in its efforts to curb the menace of drugs from the society launched operation and netted 193 drug peddlers besides recovering 60.406 kg charras, 2500 grams heroin and 1210 bottles of liquor from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer Capt. Muhammad Faisal Rana launched a special operation in jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested 190 drug peddlers during September.

He informed that police registered cases against all the accused and started further investigations.