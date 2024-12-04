Rawalpindi Police arrest 2 bike lifters, 3 proclaimed offenders

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday busted a two-member bike-lifters gang, besides arresting three proclaimed offenders, three drug peddlers and a cattle thief.

According to a police spokesman, the Dhamial Police arrested two members of a bike lifters gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from them. The arrested accused included Arman and Mehtab Alam.

The spokesman said the Wah Cantt and Kallar Syedan Police nabbed proclaimed offenders Shahid and Hamid respectively, both wanted in bank cheque dishonour cases, while the Bani Police arrested Balaj Anjum for being involved in a theft case.

Similarly, he said, the Wah Cantt Police held accused Salahuddin with 560 grams of hashish, while the Mandra Police recovered 600 grams of hashish from accused Nazim Ali and the Jatli Police arrested Yasin on the recovery of 620 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, the Taxila Police nabbed an accused Imran who made a bogus call on emergency helpline 15. The accused reportedly called 15 that four persons drove him in a car to Khanpur after snatching cash and mobile phone from him at gunpoint. The Taxila Police immediately reached the spot, but after investigation found that no such incident had occurred.

The spokesman said the Dhamial Police nabbed accused Yasir and recovered two stolen cows from him. The police were conducting raids to arrest his accomplices.

Meanwhile, the Gujar Khan Police held two gamblers Hameed and Abdul Hafeez who were playing cards and recovered mobile phones and stake money from them.