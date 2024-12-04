Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 2 Bike Lifters, 3 Proclaimed Offenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 2 bike lifters, 3 proclaimed offenders

The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday busted a two-member bike-lifters gang, besides arresting three proclaimed offenders, three drug peddlers and a cattle thief

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday busted a two-member bike-lifters gang, besides arresting three proclaimed offenders, three drug peddlers and a cattle thief.

According to a police spokesman, the Dhamial Police arrested two members of a bike lifters gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from them. The arrested accused included Arman and Mehtab Alam.

The spokesman said the Wah Cantt and Kallar Syedan Police nabbed proclaimed offenders Shahid and Hamid respectively, both wanted in bank cheque dishonour cases, while the Bani Police arrested Balaj Anjum for being involved in a theft case.

Similarly, he said, the Wah Cantt Police held accused Salahuddin with 560 grams of hashish, while the Mandra Police recovered 600 grams of hashish from accused Nazim Ali and the Jatli Police arrested Yasin on the recovery of 620 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, the Taxila Police nabbed an accused Imran who made a bogus call on emergency helpline 15. The accused reportedly called 15 that four persons drove him in a car to Khanpur after snatching cash and mobile phone from him at gunpoint. The Taxila Police immediately reached the spot, but after investigation found that no such incident had occurred.

The spokesman said the Dhamial Police nabbed accused Yasir and recovered two stolen cows from him. The police were conducting raids to arrest his accomplices.

Meanwhile, the Gujar Khan Police held two gamblers Hameed and Abdul Hafeez who were playing cards and recovered mobile phones and stake money from them.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Car Bank Bani Rawalpindi Khanpur Gujar Khan Kallar Syedan Taxila Money From

Recent Stories

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on wo ..

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working

6 minutes ago
 Drought hits food access for 26 million in souther ..

Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN

6 minutes ago
 15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to ..

Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30

6 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islam ..

Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds

6 minutes ago
 Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agric ..

Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector

12 minutes ago
Police get vacated illegally occupied property

Police get vacated illegally occupied property

4 minutes ago
 Four killed in separate incidents of violence at S ..

Four killed in separate incidents of violence at Swabi

4 minutes ago
 ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah ..

ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah House attack case

4 minutes ago
 Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schem ..

Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi

4 minutes ago
 PSDF launches skills development programme for tra ..

PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders

4 minutes ago
 LDA's commercial, residential plots, sites auction ..

LDA's commercial, residential plots, sites auctioned

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan