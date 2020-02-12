Rawalpindi Police arrest 2 kite sellers, confiscate 5000 kites

Police launched an operation and confiscated 5,000 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up two kite sellers here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 5,000 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up two kite sellers here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, New Town Police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Mirza Javed Iqbal raided and confiscated 5000 kites, strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested two kite sellers identified as Waqas Murtaza and Saeed Akhter.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis said strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.

He said flying and selling kites is a crime, any police personnel found giving shelter to the criminals in this act would have to face legal action being facilitator of the criminals, he added.